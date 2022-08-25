To understand how these two signs align, let's first consider what they're all about. Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac, symbolized by the Virgin. It's an earth sign ruled by the planet Mercury, and its modality is mutable. Virgos are known for being analytical, critical, and dedicated to service.

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac, symbolized by the Scorpion. It's a water sign ruled by the planet Pluto in modern astrology (and Mars in ancient astrology), and its modality is fixed. Scorpio is known to be deep, mysterious, and intense.

As astrologer Jennifer Racioppi tells mbg, these two signs do really well together, "assuming the rest of their charts are compatible." In terms of sun sign compatibility, though, she says that the combination of earth and water "creates a really healing mix."

And according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., there's an "unexpected magic" that occurs when these two signs come together because they both have a knack for interrogation, analysis, and the microscopic. They both have a strong capacity for seeing through the layers of things, she explains, though they may have different motivations for doing so.