Trust issues develop as a result of our past or present experiences. Our childhood, specifically our relationship with our parents, can play a particularly big role in how we approach relationships today. This is the basis of attachment theory. Beurkens notes that if someone experienced betrayal, abandonment, or harm when they were young, this can lead to trust issues as an adult.

"We all have vulnerabilities from childhood because the human experience if flawed," Moran adds. For example: "Someone who was raised with a father who was very distant learned this person who was 'god'—our parents are god to us—isn't really emotional available." And that sticks with us, sometimes forming what's known as an insecure attachment style.

Beurkens adds that trusts issues "can also develop as a result of being betrayed or hurt in relationships as an adult, including friends, family members, and/or romantic partners."

As such, infidelity is a common cause of trust issues. Being cheated on, or any number of scenarios that break your trust, can cause attachment injuries, Moran explains. "A real attachment injury ties right to trust: something happens in the relationship where the hurt partner decides on a certain level, 'You're unsafe, and I can never trust you again.'"