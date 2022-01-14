N stands for nonjudgment, which Brown explains as being able to ask for help or be in struggle without being judged by the other person. And vice versa, they can expect the same thing from you. She notes that this can be challenging because we're better at helping than we are at asking for help. "We think we've set up trusting relationships with people who really trust us because we're always there to help them. But let me tell you this: If you can't ask for help, and they cannot reciprocate that—that is not a trusting relationship," she explains.