Trust is a foundational aspect of any healthy relationship, but what does it actually mean? It's defined as the "firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something" in the Oxford dictionary," but beyond that, how much do we actually know about creating trust in our relationships?

In a recent lecture by renowned researcher and speaker Brené Brown for Oprah's Super Soul sessions, Brown digs into the fundamentals of trust based on research, identifying seven key components that can be remembered with the acronym "BRAVING." Here's what she found.