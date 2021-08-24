Imagine you’re in an committed, monogamous relationship. Your partner is going out with their friends, and you are not worried about them cheating. They get a text message from an attractive person, and you have peace of mind. They go to lunch with an old friend, and you believe they are truly only going to lunch. You share a secret with your partner, and you know they will not tell a soul. They get a DM from someone, and you know they are not flirting behind your back.