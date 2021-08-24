In relationships, trust is the faith you have in your partner that they will remain loyal to you. You can depend on them, and they make you feel safe and comfortable in any situation. Therefore, trust is one of the most important things to have in a relationship. If you do not have trust, you really don’t have anything.

Many times, when we think of trust being broken, we automatically think of cheating on our partner. However, trust can be broken in many ways: not picking up the kids on time from school, spending more money than you stated you would, not keeping your word with paying the bills on time, and more. It isn’t always the “big” things that can break trust, but it can be an accumulation of small things that build up over time.

The interesting thing about trust is that it goes both ways. To be fully trusting of your partner, you have to be trustworthy. It is completely unfair for you to be doing all the dirt—lying, cheating, and sneaking—and then expect for your partner to trust you fully. Trust is reciprocal. Trust cannot be demanded.

Let’s dive into some signs that you or your partner may have issues with trust in your relationship.