In this model, all six elements are necessary for an effective, meaningful apology--as opposed to in Chapman and Thomas's model, which suggests the most people will only need one or two of these elements as their preferred form of apology.

Another model of reparations stems from the concept of restorative justice or transformative justice, which are political frameworks that focuses on restitution and community healing instead of punishment for crimes. This accountability process has gained some popularity in recent years as a way of making amends for racist behavior. In addition to earnestly acknowledging one's wrongdoing, making repair according to the wishes of the one who was wronged is core to effective apology (and justice).

“Apologizing and becoming more aware is great, but changes in action and physical proof of continued change and 'working through' is what most often helps other people feel that we are sincere in our apologies,” licensed therapist Jor-El Caraballo, LMHC, tells mbg.

“That also means not shying away from when we mess up again (which we will!). It means actively calling ourselves out in those uncomfortable moments and restating our commitment to change which is then followed up by visible action."