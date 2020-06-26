We've all been there: You said or did something—unintentionally or not—that hurt someone. And now, you know it's time to apologize.

Particularly now, as many are waking up to the injustices faced by Black people, there may be a new inclination to own up to past mistakes and the ways you've harmed the Black, Indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC) people in your life, unintentional or not. These apologies are some of the hardest because most people are deeply uncomfortable acknowledging their own racism.

"Many people are realizing biases and gaslighting happen to BIPOC folks much more frequently than previously thought," Jor-El Caraballo, LMHC, a licensed therapist and co-founder of Viva Wellness, tells mbg. "Oftentimes, we can get defensive, rushing to assure the person, 'But I'm not racist!'"

But a true apology is about taking responsibility, not defensiveness.

Here's the right way to apologize when you've hurt a BIPOC in your life, according to Caraballo: