People Seem To Think Aries Are Unintelligent—Here's The Real Deal
We can learn a lot about how people view things based on popular online searches—including how people view the 12 signs of the zodiac. And with the release of Google's 2024 Year in Search report, it appears Aries has a bit of a reputation to reckon with.
Lots of people this year were searching phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so...," and for Aries, the most searched question was, "Why are Aries so stupid?"
Well, in defense of the Aries out there, we're here to set the record straight. Here's what to know.
So, are Aries people actually stupid?
We'd by lying if we said we didn't understand where this question comes from. Aries have a bit of an impulsive streak. They're known to be reckless, impatient, and even a bit aggressive.
With their planetary ruler, Mars, Aries can come off as brutish, with Mars being the planet of war and energy. Aries is also the very first sign of the astrological year, giving these folks a childlike quality, full of enthusiasm. They're brave and confident, so they're not afraid to take risks, either.
When you put it all together, this may seem like stupidity on the surface. (After all, taking crazy risks isn't exactly smart.) But when you look a little closer, you'll find your average Aries is no less intelligent than anyone else.
Sure, they may be a bit hasty, and they probably don't think before they act—but it's not because they're dumb. It's more of a devil-may-care thing for these folks because they're confident enough to deal with the consequences of their sometimes reckless actions.
It's also worth mentioning that there are many types of intelligence, including bodily-kinesthetic intelligence. Aries are known to be some of the most athletic in the zodiac, so if they don't excel in the classroom, they might excel better on the field.
The takeaway
The bottom line is, take astrological stereotypes with a grain of salt. All of the zodiac signs have the capacity to be geniuses, as well as the capacity to flunk out of school, and intelligence ultimately comes down to the individual and the quality of their education.
