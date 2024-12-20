Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

People Seem To Think Aries Are Unintelligent—Here's The Real Deal

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 20, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
aries season explainer
Image by death to the stock image
December 20, 2024

We can learn a lot about how people view things based on popular online searches—including how people view the 12 signs of the zodiac. And with the release of Google's 2024 Year in Search report, it appears Aries has a bit of a reputation to reckon with.

Lots of people this year were searching phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so...," and for Aries, the most searched question was, "Why are Aries so stupid?"

Well, in defense of the Aries out there, we're here to set the record straight. Here's what to know.

So, are Aries people actually stupid?

We'd by lying if we said we didn't understand where this question comes from. Aries have a bit of an impulsive streak. They're known to be reckless, impatient, and even a bit aggressive.

With their planetary ruler, Mars, Aries can come off as brutish, with Mars being the planet of war and energy. Aries is also the very first sign of the astrological year, giving these folks a childlike quality, full of enthusiasm. They're brave and confident, so they're not afraid to take risks, either.

When you put it all together, this may seem like stupidity on the surface. (After all, taking crazy risks isn't exactly smart.) But when you look a little closer, you'll find your average Aries is no less intelligent than anyone else.

Sure, they may be a bit hasty, and they probably don't think before they act—but it's not because they're dumb. It's more of a devil-may-care thing for these folks because they're confident enough to deal with the consequences of their sometimes reckless actions.

It's also worth mentioning that there are many types of intelligence, including bodily-kinesthetic intelligence. Aries are known to be some of the most athletic in the zodiac, so if they don't excel in the classroom, they might excel better on the field.

The takeaway

The bottom line is, take astrological stereotypes with a grain of salt. All of the zodiac signs have the capacity to be geniuses, as well as the capacity to flunk out of school, and intelligence ultimately comes down to the individual and the quality of their education.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Prone To Accidents — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Prone To Accidents — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know About This Year's Capricorn Season
Spirituality

Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know About This Year's Capricorn Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Was The Most Popular On Dating Apps In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Was The Most Popular On Dating Apps In 2024

Sarah Regan

Need Last Minute Gift Inspo? Here's What To Give, Based On Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Need Last Minute Gift Inspo? Here's What To Give, Based On Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

Lacking This Crucial Vitamin Is Linked To Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases
Integrative Health

Lacking This Crucial Vitamin Is Linked To Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Way To Build Muscle (& Stay Hydrated) If You Work Out A Lot*
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Way To Build Muscle (& Stay Hydrated) If You Work Out A Lot*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Prone To Accidents — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Prone To Accidents — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know About This Year's Capricorn Season
Spirituality

Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know About This Year's Capricorn Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Was The Most Popular On Dating Apps In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Was The Most Popular On Dating Apps In 2024

Sarah Regan

Need Last Minute Gift Inspo? Here's What To Give, Based On Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Need Last Minute Gift Inspo? Here's What To Give, Based On Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

Lacking This Crucial Vitamin Is Linked To Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases
Integrative Health

Lacking This Crucial Vitamin Is Linked To Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Way To Build Muscle (& Stay Hydrated) If You Work Out A Lot*
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Way To Build Muscle (& Stay Hydrated) If You Work Out A Lot*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Prone To Accidents — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Prone To Accidents — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know About This Year's Capricorn Season
Spirituality

Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know About This Year's Capricorn Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Was The Most Popular On Dating Apps In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Was The Most Popular On Dating Apps In 2024

Sarah Regan

Need Last Minute Gift Inspo? Here's What To Give, Based On Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Need Last Minute Gift Inspo? Here's What To Give, Based On Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

Lacking This Crucial Vitamin Is Linked To Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases
Integrative Health

Lacking This Crucial Vitamin Is Linked To Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Way To Build Muscle (& Stay Hydrated) If You Work Out A Lot*
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Way To Build Muscle (& Stay Hydrated) If You Work Out A Lot*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Prone To Accidents — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Prone To Accidents — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know About This Year's Capricorn Season
Spirituality

Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know About This Year's Capricorn Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Was The Most Popular On Dating Apps In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Was The Most Popular On Dating Apps In 2024

Sarah Regan

Need Last Minute Gift Inspo? Here's What To Give, Based On Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Need Last Minute Gift Inspo? Here's What To Give, Based On Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

Lacking This Crucial Vitamin Is Linked To Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases
Integrative Health

Lacking This Crucial Vitamin Is Linked To Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Way To Build Muscle (& Stay Hydrated) If You Work Out A Lot*
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Way To Build Muscle (& Stay Hydrated) If You Work Out A Lot*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.