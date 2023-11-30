Advertisement
Want To Understand Aries Risings? Here's Everything To Know About These Fiery Souls
If your sun sign is your personality, then your rising is the first impression you make as you walk into a room. When a stranger first meets you and tells you what they think of you, in fact, they’re probably picking up on aspects of your rising signs characteristics.
In the case of an Aries rising, they're going to give off a strong presence (sometimes combative and definitely confident). They’re also usually going to be one of the hottest people in the room—they can’t be missed. If you or someone you know is an Aries rising, we’ve got you covered on what you should know.
What is a rising sign exactly?
Your rising sign is also known as your ascendant, and marks the first house of your astrological birth chart, because it is the starting point for your identity that sets you off on a trajectory of self discovery.
In order to find out what your rising sign is, you need to know exactly what time you were born, as this sign's placement changes every two hours. Your rising sign also affects your appearance and will influence what you can attain in this life.
Because your rising sign dictates your first house of identity, it will further determine the rest of your chart. (It can be thought of as the starting point of the rest of your story, via the house placements in your chart.)
Introduction to Aries
Aries happens to be the first sign in the Western zodiac, with Aries season kicking off the spring season in the northern hemisphere, as well as the astrological new year.
Aries is also associated with the Fool card in tarot, similar to its cardinal association. As the first house of identity, they are self-starters, willing to try new things, and have a youthful quality and approach.
Instead of being jaded by past experience, Aries is always willing to see things with a fresh perspective and try again. Mars can be aggressive, but it's also passionate and driven, making Aries not only an action-oriented fire sign, but driven by what speaks to their heart and sparks passion for them.
This is true of Aries risings, and anyone else with prominent Aries placements in their birth chart.
Aries rising traits
If you're an Aries rising, Aries is your first house placement of self identity, dictating outer perceptions and your trajectory in life. With an Aries rising, you're going to give people a strong first impression—maybe a firm handshake and direct eye contact.
Aries risings have the sense of being a go-getter, always ready with an elevator pitch of their next greatest idea. Their demeanor is going to be alluring and magnetizing to people because they are passionate about not only themselves, but what they care to talk about.
If you find yourself getting wrapped up quickly in an Aries rising's energy, then their catch-you-by-storm nature did its job. Be careful not to get yourself in a debate with an Aries rising, or wind up on their bad side, as they rarely back down in an argument, determined to win.
You can expect an Aries rising to be in shape and fit, as they have a lot of energy and intense emotions to work off in the gym. All in all, nothing about them says "subtle."
Aries rising keywords:
- Courageous
- Passionate
- Youthful
- Ambitious
- Risk-taker
- Self-starter
- Hot-headed
- Intense
Aries rising celebrities
- Lady Gaga
- Cardi B
- Mariah Carey
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Paul Rudd
- Emma Watson
- Shaq
- John Lennon
- Heath Ledger
- Rihanna
Aries rising in love & relationships
Aries risings are focused on creating change through attracting and magnetizing their passions. In the scope of love and relationships, they're looking for chemistry.
As such, if the fire isn’t there, they aren’t going to be interested. Desire plays a big role in what keeps their attention in and out of the bedroom, making them most compatible with someone who is adventurous and willing to try new things. (It’s giving BDSM in the bedroom!)
They’re also going to be most attracted to people who are full of ideas while being open-minded. Aries risings are always down for a debate, and the more you challenge them, the more interested they’ll be.
You can look to their fifth house (usually Leo) to see how they’ll express their creative passions, and the seventh house (usually Libra) to see how they’ll show up in their partnerships. The eighth house (usually Scorpio) will give insight into how they express their vulnerabilities and share intimacy.
Aries rising careers & at work
Aries risings should check their 10th house to see how they show up in their careers and how they navigate public image, though it will usually be Capricorn.
An Aries rising makes a great entrepreneur and/or start-up CEO, as they aren’t afraid to take risks, try new skills, and wear many hats. They can also make great firefighters or rescue workers, due to their need to be in the midst of fire energy, quite literally!
They have a courageous and fearless attitude with physically dangerous situations, and let’s not forget they love to be the hero. That being said, they can make great athletes as well, because they're risk averse to a harder career and would benefit from the physical challenge.
Aries risings can also make great stockbrokers, due to their ability to act quickly and make instant gut decisions that pay off.
They may want to be careful not to get too addicted to the thrill and take it too far. Most importantly, Aries risings need to find something they're passionate about, to make the risk sustainable and worthwhile.
How to thrive as an Aries rising
Aries risings have an endless source of energy, but it's still important for them to navigate their endeavors with rest and self care.
And when it comes to relationships, it’s important for Aries risings to take the time to nurture their relationships—even when they get bored. Sometimes the fire will go out, as desire and passion are not always sustainable. If desire fades, it’s important they learn to tap into their creative skills as a way to reignite the fire.
The same goes for their career and hobbies; When they burnout, it’s important not to see it as a sign of defeat, but as a time to pivot or rest.
Aries risings can also get hot-headed and say things they don’t mean. When this happens, it’s important to nip it in the bud and do a workout to release the energy, so they refrain from burning bridges.
An Aries rising can help remind people of what it means to lead life with passion and purpose. They can be a beacon of light, challenging folks for the greater good. It’s up to them to know when they are making a positive difference or change—and when they're being harmful.
FAQs:
Is Aries rising the rarest?
Aries rising is one of the more rare rising ascending signs as it only rises for a maximum of 100 minutes at a time, where other signs can rise for more than 130 minutes. If you or someone you know has an Aries rising, then it is a special occurrence that makes their personality stand out.
Are Aries rising attractive?
Aries risings tend to be very attractive because they're passionate. They wear their sexual and alluring energy on their sleeves, and this is one of the first things you'll notice when you encounter them.
What is the weakness of an Aries rising?
Aries’s risings can be very volatile, as they rule mars the planet of passion, sexual energy and aggression. They act first on high emotions and think later, making their reactionary impulses something to work on.
What does your rising sign mean?
Your rising is your ascendant sign, or your first house of self identity. This is how you show up in the world, people’s first impression of you and it represents the qualities that you are attaining in this life.
The takeaway
Aries risings are great company to keep when you're looking for a spark. They can influence you to not only find deeper meaning through passion, but also encourage you to go for it, whatever it is, without hesitation. These powerful people remind us to always stand up for ourselves, to never back down in the face of adversity, and to bring the heat.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.