Everything You Need To Know If You Pulled The The Fool Tarot Card
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Tarot readings have a knack for helping us tap into our intuition and access the wisdom of our inner voice. The centuries-old form of fortune-telling includes 78 cards (in a traditional deck), and when doing a reading for yourself or a friend, it always helps to have an idea of what each one represents.
Here, we dive deep into The Fool, the very first card in your tarot deck.
What does The Fool card mean?
Being the first card in the deck, The Fool is all about embracing new beginnings, expanding your horizons, and taking a chance based on your intuition, explains author, tarot reader, and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt. "It's about having an intuitive ping to do something—to take a leap—and trusting that you'll be able to catch yourself."
By extension, this card also has an element of naiveté and speaks to the excitement of the unknown.
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled The Fool after consulting your deck about love and relationships, there's a good chance you're currently, (or will soon be) embarking on a new romantic adventure. But that doesn't necessarily mean you're in for a new partner.
According to Vanderveldt, "I would interpret it as opening up to a person in a new way; Taking a chance to be vulnerable and true to yourself. Leading with your heart or taking a chance on a person." Starting a new relationship, or taking the next step in a current one, can be nerve-wracking, but The Fool encourages you to shoot your shot.
When pulled in reverse:
Some tarot readers will offer reversal interpretations, should you pull you card upside down. In the case of a love reading where The Fool is drawn in reverse, Vanderveldt notes, "it might be raising caution to check in with your intuition about the other person. Is this right for you, or are you looking at the relationship or potential relationship with rose colored glasses?"
What does it mean for career and finances?
When pulled upright:
If you've pulled The Fool in a reading about your career, there may just be good fortune on the way. "I would say that the Fool is here to tell you there's a new opportunity on the horizon and you should take it," Vanderveldt says, adding to be open to changes and new paths. The Fool represents the first steps in a new journey, so don't be afraid to take the risk!
When pulled in reverse:
Sticking with the theme of checking in with your intuition and intentions, puling The Fool in reverse here could indicate you need to "review all the facts and possibilities before you take the leap," Vanederveldt says. "Do your due diligence and keep checking in with your intuition."
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled The Fool in a more general reading about your future, it could imply some inevitable challenges up ahead.
"By taking the leap of the Fool, we're leaping into all the complexities of being a soul in a human body," she notes. "So yes, there will likely be challenges ahead, as there is with any journey. But I don't think of the Fool as a warning, only a sign to check in with yourself and your heart at every turn."
When pulled in reverse:
If you pull this card in reverse in a more general reading, it's another call to reconnect with your intentions, your why, and your intuition, Vandervdelt notes. "You're being asked to look at where you might be holding yourself back, or are too concerned with what others think," she says. "It can also be a call for more grounded planning."
The bottom line.
Whether you're embarking on a new relationship, career path, or overall direction in life, The Fool is a card that congratulates you for taking those crucial first steps. Pulling it is a reminder to keep your intuition clear and listen to your heart as you navigate your own Fool's Journey.
