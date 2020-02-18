10 Intentions To Set For Your Most Authentic Life

It's more practical to set an intention for the short term rather than the long term. You can still think of the big picture—just divide your long-term intention into a few shorter ones instead. This will help you achieve a grandiose goal in shorter, more powerful segments.

If your intention is to become more specialized in your profession, then first figure out the steps involved in advancing in your specific field. Your first step may be to get good grades on your prerequisite exams. Then, the next goal may be landing a lucrative internship, and so on. After successfully manifesting your short-term intentions, you will ultimately reach the actual goal that you had been nurturing in the first place.

Then, once your intention is set, be sure to use it in your meditation. Observe the movement of your breath as you inhale and exhale. Continue to let go of all of your grudges and emotions. Watch your thoughts as they come and go, but don't assign any value to them. Before you finish, take a few moments to be grateful for the intention you have set. Stick to the same intention for a few days before moving on to the next one.