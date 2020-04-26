As tarot has evolved over the years, many of the standards have come undone, giving way to a more intuitive style of reading. As such, many tarot readers—including Matassa—won't read reversals (meaning they won't necessarily interpret a card differently if it's reversed, as is standard).

"A reversed card doesn't necessarily reverse the meaning," she says. "It texturizes and adjusts the experience. It may be that you're being called to work actively with that card to turn it right side up, and can signal resistance to the energies of the card."

In the end, reading tarot is always a personal process and each card is up for your own unique interpretation. Once you have an understanding of the basics, you can let your intuition kick in. So now, you're ready to go forth and find a deck that speaks to you, ask it big questions, and find guidance on whatever it is you're seeking.