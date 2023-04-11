"There can be lots of endings and changes within a relationship that have nothing to do with the relationship itself ending," Vanderveldt says. "It could mean an evolution as a couple—like making a commitment, moving, having a kid—that could challenge your identity. Or it could be an urging to let go of something in order to move forward. You're being asked to change the way you've been doing something in order to open up new possibilities for your love life and/or relationship."