How To Free Yourself From Your Ego in 3 Easy Steps

All these future events your ego is worrying about? They don't exist. I mean, maybe you won't get that promotion. What happens then? Well, you'll deal with it in the moment just like you've always dealt with any hardship. Projecting about it and worrying about it is a useless waste of your energy. When you find yourself projecting, ask yourself the following question: Can I do anything about this right now? If the answer is no, then stop worrying. Listen to your breath and allow it to bring you into the moment. Do something that brings you joy. If the answer is yes, then stop worrying and get busy.