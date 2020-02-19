How To Free Yourself From Your Ego in 3 Easy Steps

Think about the source of any of your anxieties. I'm going to bet a lot of them have to do with future projections (i.e., "If I don’t get this raise, then..." or "What if I never meet someone...?" or, even, "What will I wear to the...?"). But here's the secret, and this blew me away when I realized it: The future does not exist anywhere but in your mind.

All these future events your ego is worrying about? They don't exist. I mean, maybe you won't get that promotion. What happens then? Well, you'll deal with it in the moment just like you've always dealt with any hardship. Projecting about it and worrying about it is a useless waste of your energy. When you find yourself projecting, ask yourself the following question: Can I do anything about this right now? If the answer is no, then stop worrying. Listen to your breath and allow it to bring you into the moment. Do something that brings you joy. If the answer is yes, then stop worrying and get busy.

The same thing applies to the past. The ego loves to keep us trapped there—rehashing old hurts, perceived mistakes, ancient regrets. What good do these obsessions do? Presumably, you've learned the lesson and you have or will apply it to future decisions. You did the best you could. Now move on.

Your ego thrives on separating you from the moment and from others who share in this moment with you. Here are three strategies that can help you free yourself from it: