While the Rider-Waite tarot deck is considered the gold standard for traditional tarot deck, there's no shortage of unique decks to choose from nowadays. It all comes down to choosing a deck that resonates with you. "It's important to feel connected to the artwork and symbols in a deck, as those will be your prompts for reading and what you use to translate the messages," explains Daya Parvati, a professional tarot reader and energy practitioner.

That said, if you're new to tarot, you might want to go with a deck adapted from Rider-Waite, as you'll be able to find more material online about what each of its cards means.

Once you have your deck, you can decide what to ask it about. Depending on the topic at hand, you can do a single-card pull or multicard spread. The following five spreads from Parvati are a great place to start, but feel free to adjust them as you feel called. Once you've settled on a question to ask and a spread to use, all that's left is to give your deck a shuffle and start pulling.