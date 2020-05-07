Short answer: "There is literally no right or wrong way," explains astrologer and tarot reader Bess Matassa.

She explains that as tarot has evolved over the years, more intuitive approaches to reading that emphasize leading with feeling have become popular. So these days, there are lots of ways to shuffle—and all are valid. "My advice on shuffling," Matassa says, "is to forget preciousness in favor of pulsations. Simply feel the weight of the cards in your hands and navigate from touch and/or sight, if you choose to keep your eyes open while you mix."

That being said, if you're someone who craves a more regimented shuffling approach, here are a few to try out.