Giselle Wasfie, L.Ac., a Chinese medicine expert and the founder of REMIX Acupuncture & Integrative Health, notes that the practice of burning sage is sacred in many communities and deserves our respect. To avoid cultural appropriation, it's something you should always be doing with intention, reverence, and deep gratitude to those who did it before you.

If you are a non-Native person choosing to smudge, buying sage from an Indigenous company is one way to directly support the communities where this practice originated. (More on that below!)

If you're new to the practice of smudging, there are a few more items you'll need to get started. "Traditionally, people use an abalone shell to hold the sage and then use a feather to fan and spread the smoke around the space once the sage is burning," says Colleen McCann, a shamanic energy practitioner.

If you're a bit sensitive to smoke or can't have smoke in a specific space like your office, there are plenty of cleansing smudge mist options available these days too. (Here are a few from Indigenous-led companies.)

To recap, here's what you'll need to get started: