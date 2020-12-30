10 Easy Ways To Cleanse Your Home Of Negative Energy
Everything is made of energy, and it's very easy for that energy to build up and bring you down. You're likely already clearing your home of physical clutter—so why not tend to its energetic clutter?
Getting in the habit of removing the negative, chaotic energy that surrounds you could make your space feel lighter, brighter, and more creative. Here’s how it's done:
Times when it's essential to clear your home's energy:
- When you're in a funk or having a bad day: Negative energy in your home may be feeding those feelings.
- If you were just sick: Along with the stress of feeling under the weather, the physical condition carries negative energy into the space around you.
- Following a breakup or loss: Clearing during heartache or grief can help you to process pain and move forward.
- After arguing with your partner: You said some things. They said some things. Now that the disagreement is over, it's time to clear the air—literally.
- During any major life transition (think a new job, partnership, or pets/ babies arriving): Clearing out the old creates space for the new energy these things bring.
- When you're feeling stuck: If you want to improve your life and haven't made progress, it might be time to question whether your home is keeping you stuck in the past.
10 easy ways to remove the negative energy in your home.
1. Set a new intention for your home.
Form follows thought. Before you do anything else, set a specific intention for your home. What do you want your space to help you release? How do you want your home to feel?
For example, you could say: "My intention is to cleanse negative energy from my home so I am focused and productive" or "My intention is to release my ex's energy and feel peaceful again." Speak your intention out loud to set the shifts in motion.
2. Try burning dried herbs.
People all over the world have long burned certain fragrant herbs to clear negative energy. This list of 10 herbs can be burned for their cleansing smoke.
Simply place your dried herb of choice in a fire-safe container and light until you see a flame. Blow it out. The orange embers will continue to burn. Fan the embers while spreading smoke thoroughly into every crevice of each room. Note: If you have asthma or are sensitive to smoke, skip this one and clear your space using plants instead (see tip No. 8).
3. Strategically place your crystals.
Crystals are gifts from the earth that carry various beneficial vibrational properties. Two stones to place around your home to clear negative energy are black tourmaline and hematite.
4. Make noise as you walk through your space.
The sound of drums, gongs, and even clapping hands can help break up negative energy. For an at-home sound ritual, start at your front door and move clockwise through the inner perimeter of your home, playing an instrument (or clapping) toward the walls, until you've made a full loop.
5. Burn incense.
Palo Santo is a type of fragrant wood that's native to South America and can be burned as incense. It is thought to be a vigorous energy cleanser; just light one end of a stick and spread the smoke as you would with your dried herbs.
6. Cleanse your house with salt.
Salt has been used for sterilizing everything from cutting boards to wounds (ouch!), and it clears negative energy too. Here are some ways you can utilize it throughout your home:
- Dissolve sea salt in a spray bottle filled with water and mist the air of every room.
- Place a thin line of sea salt in front of your home's entrance or around the perimeter of your property.
- Include a small dish of salt on your altar.
- Dissolve salt in water used to clean surfaces and floors.
- Use Himalayan salt lamps.
7. Give the whole place a fresh, lemony scent.
There's a reason so many cleaning products are lemon-scented. The smell of lemon is naturally invigorating and uplifting. Here are some unexpected ways to use it at home:
- Simmer lemon peels in water and let the steam scent your space.
- Leave small dishes filled with fresh lemon slices around your home.
- Put lemon essential oils in your diffuser.
8. Fill your space with the smell of plants.
Lemon isn't the only scent that can give your space a quick boost: Sage, lavender, and frankincense essential oils can also be great at dissolving negativity.
You can either place them in your diffuser or fill a clean spray bottle with equal parts witch hazel and distilled water, add 20-30 drops of essential oil of choice, shake, and mist your living space. Or opt for fresh scents instead and place fragrant plants like peace lilies, aloe vera, or English ivy in vases around your home.
9. Harness the power of imagination.
Imagine a glowing, golden light inside your heart space. As you breathe in deeply, expand that light until it's outside of your body. Now spread that light into your living space, with the intention that all of the energetic congestion clears out.
10. Clear out your clutter.
Physical dirt and clutter can make a space feel unwelcoming. Keeping a clean, clutter-free home means negative energy won't have a place to congregate. Last but not least, open your windows! Allowing fresh air in also lets negative energy out.
The bottom line.
Make energetically cleansing your space a regular part of your routine using any one of these practices and within a short time, you will feel lighter, brighter, and better able to take inspired action in your life.