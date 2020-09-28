As the workhorse of any chef's kitchen, cutting boards tend to take a beating. Wooden cutting boards are popular because they're strong enough to resist wear and tear from knives. Some 1990s research in the Journal of Food Protection found that since wood boards tend to have fewer cuts and scratches, they trap less bacteria and are easier to clean. However, another decades-old study presents a counterargument: Wood's tendency to retain water makes it a breeding ground for germs.

We're missing more recent research on the microbial load of wooden cutting boards (open call to scientists everywhere), but for now it's safe to go ahead and assume that you should be regularly cleaning yours. Here, green cleaning expert and founder of The Eco Hub Candice Batista shares her favorite tips for cleaning, disinfecting, and maintaining the prep surface.