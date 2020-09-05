It's Chili Season: Health Benefits, Ingredients To Use + Recipes

mbg organic veggies+: Since most chili recipes are more bean-focused than veggie-forward, adding mbg organic veggies+ is a simple way to add an extra serving of vegetables to a meal. The greens powder contains fiber from cruciferous vegetables, including cabbage, broccoli, and kale; as well as omega-3 fatty acids from hard-to-find sea vegetables. "Adding mbg's veggies+ takes chili to the next level with a boost of sea veggies, phytonutrients, and antioxidants," Feller says. "The flavor pairs well with both sweet and savory, so it will complement any chili you make."

In addition to filling veggie needs, Jess Cording, M.S., R.D, CDN, previously told mbg: "I love that organic veggies+ features ginger and turmeric, for an additional antioxidant boost.*"

Variety of spices: Spicy spices, including chili powder and cayenne pepper, have been shown to increase thermogenesis (aka body temperature), which may help with weight management. Cumin, another common spice in chili, has been shown to support digestion and overall gut health.

Olive oil: While olive oil is generally added to chili in small doses (mainly to sauté the onions and bell peppers), the healthy fat is still beneficial. In fact, all it takes is a little more than half a tablespoon to reap the heart-healthy benefits of olive oil, according to one study.

Onions: Onions are full of antioxidants, including vitamins C and B. They're also a good source of prebiotic fibers, which make it possible for probiotics to survive in the gut microbiome. "There's almost nothing onions can't do," family physician Cate Shanahan, M.D., told mindbodygreen in a podcast episode.

Bell peppers and tomatoes: Both bell peppers and tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and the well-known antioxidant lycopene, Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, says.