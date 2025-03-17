How To Find A Quality Plant Protein (+ An Editor-Approved Pick That Actually Tastes Good)

The mineral blend and sea salt in plnt® Sport helps promote electrolyte balance post-workout with 360mg of sodium and 320mg of potassium per serving.* Remember: Research estimates you need about 5,000 mg of sodium1 and 4,700mg of potassium per day from food and supplements—with athletes losing up to 7000mg of sodium per day2 from sweat. (However, most experts recommend keeping sodium below 2,300mg/day unless you sweat often from exercise or workouts.)