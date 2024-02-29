We set out to create a high-quality, delicious protein powder that people would actually enjoy working into their routines. And sure, we're biased, but we believe grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is truly the best option out there.

For starters, it's super clean: The six-ingredient product is made with no fillers, artificial flavors, or flavoring chemicals (which is rare for a protein supplement). Instead, it gets its smooth, rich, crave-able flavor from ingredients like monk fruit extract and organic vanilla. It doesn't contain artificial sweeteners, either, so it doesn't leave any funky aftertaste on the palette.

After consulting leading protein and amino acid researchers, we knew we needed to make a product with enough high-quality, leucine-rich whey protein isolate to activate muscle protein synthesis. You'll find 25 grams of protein and 2.5 grams of leucine in every tasty two-scoop serving.*

Don't take our word for it: Read more of what people are saying about the product here.