I’m A RD & Here’s How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily  

For breakfast, I tend to like something carby. So I leaned into a lot of Greek yogurt, nuts, seeds, and grass-fed whey protein isolate+ . This was my first time trying a whey protein powder, and I loved how it added an extra 25 grams (!) of protein to whatever I was eating—mainly overnight oats and yogurt. This protein powder leaves out all the junk that litters so many other products, and the vanilla flavor is truly delicious.