Getting enough protein at breakfast is vital for blood sugar balance and satiety. It’s best to aim for 20-30 grams of protein per meal. And that number is easy to hit if you choose the right yogurt.

Greek yogurt naturally has more protein than regular, because of the straining method used. (Many Greek yogurts provide 16 to 17 grams per ¾ cup serving of yogurt!)

My go-to brands are Siggis, Fage, and Stonyfield Farms. If you’re dairy-free, here are some plant-based yogurts to look out for.

Plain Greek yogurt has no added sugar. It does err on the tart side, so if that’s not to your taste preferences sweeten it yourself with fruit and consider adding a dash of vanilla.