25 High-Fiber Foods To Help Meet Your Daily Requirements

Despite its many health benefits, Americans don't seem to be eating enough dietary fiber. In fact, the average daily intake of fiber is so low, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dietary Guidelines considers it a public health concern. But why is fiber so important, and how can you make sure you're getting enough?

"Fiber aids in the reduction of total and LDL cholesterol by binding to cholesterol in the gastrointestinal tract and moving it out of circulation," says registered dietitian and nutritionist Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN. It has also been proven to reduce the body's blood sugar response to certain foods, increase mineral absorption, and improve feelings of satiety. Plus, it helps your digestion run smoothly.

"These actions reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, some cancers, and type 2 diabetes," Feller says.

The average American is eating about 16 grams of fiber daily, but according to Feller, "the recommended intake is 38 grams per day for men and 25 grams per day for women."

In order to fill what nutritionists call "the fiber gap," consider adding these 25 foods to your diet. We consulted registered dietitians and the USDA Food Database to determine the best high-fiber foods.