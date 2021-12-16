These 5-Ingredient Chocolatey Energy Bites Are Perfect For Busy Mornings

"These snacks are packed with natural energy—just like stars!" Atherton writes, "and are especially good to eat before you exercise." Leaning into the kid-friendly angle of his book, this snack calls for a playful star shape—but you can make the family-friendly recipe in any shape you wish.

Alongside the dates we often find in energy bite recipes, this version also calls for prunes, which have a lower sugar content and slightly more fiber, according to the USDA. It's a clever swap that helps keep these chocolatey bites from going too sweet, and saves the dates for dessert.