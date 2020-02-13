mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

The 5 Best Date Desserts, Literally Made From Dates

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Ripe Dates

Image by Juan Moyano / Stocksy

February 13, 2020 — 23:11 PM

Dates are the dessert hero we all need. The versatile little dried fruits are an easy way to update your favorite dessert staples to make them a little better for you, without sacrificing the sweetness that helps makes them favorites in the first place. We also love them on their own, and some varieties have bonus health benefits, but they really can take otherwise unhealthy dishes and make them a little better for us.

So if you're planning a romantic night in this Valentine's Day (with friends, a lover, or just yourself), check out these dessert recipes.

1. Fudgy Date Brownies

Chocolate and romance go together as well as any other classic pairing, and these decadent brownies add medjool dates and lean on almond flour to make them gluten free. They're also vegan, so no matter who's coming for dinner you should be set with a dessert that's dietary restriction friendly (as long as it's not a nut allergy).

Article continues below

2. Sugar-Free Date Caramel

If you’re looking to up the ante on a dessert, without upping the sugars, turn to this date caramel for a decadent topping. We're thinking it'd go great with gluten-free cake, or maybe sandwiched between some nutty chocolate cookies. You can also make it as the chocolate candies the recipe was designed for—which could make a pretty sweet homemade gift.

3. Deep Dish Chocolate-Chip Cookie with Cinnamon Nice Cream

We hear you: this one doesn’t sound very health-conscious. But the nice cream taking it’s sweetener from dates (and it's mostly banana), while the cookie gets its base from chickpeas and rolled oats in the place of processed flour. The two together make a dessert that feels as decadent as it does put together, without too much effort or added sugars.

Article continues below

4. Raw Superfood Sandwich Cookies

These healthy 'Oreos' are made of date and oat based cookies and filled with a coconut milk whipped cream—and you don’t even need to turn on the oven to make them which means more oven space for wowing your date with a vegan update on a classic lasagna, or give you the stove space to skip the takeout menu and make this vegan pad see ew.

5. CBD Cookie Dough Truffles

Dates aren’t the only magic ingredient in these truffles. Just a bit of CBD oil makes them great for helping manage anxiety, which in the face of a date (the romantic kind, not the fruit) isn’t a bad idea. Your choice of nuts mixed with oats, nut butter, and of course dates makes the base for these tasty treats.

While we can't help you find a date-date for this Friday, we can promise that at least these date experiences will go well—the recipes are tried and true. If you're trying to cut down on sugars, but are overwhelmed by sugar alternatives, this may help you find the best option for every recipe.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

You Won't Believe This Chocolate Mousse Is Keto-Friendly & Dairy-Free

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
You Won't Believe This Chocolate Mousse Is Keto-Friendly & Dairy-Free
Food Trends

Hosting A Galentine's Dinner? Here Are The Best Trader Joe's Party Picks

Eliza Sullivan
Hosting A Galentine's Dinner? Here Are The Best Trader Joe's Party Picks
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull & How To Get It Glowing ASAP

Alexa Erickson
8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull & How To Get It Glowing ASAP
Integrative Health

You're Probably Not Getting Enough Veggies — Here's A Doc-Approved Hack To Help

Jason Wachob
You're Probably Not Getting Enough Veggies — Here's A Doc-Approved Hack To Help
Integrative Health

How Doctors Can Care For Patients With ADHD Beyond Adolescence

Abby Moore
How Doctors Can Care For Patients With ADHD Beyond Adolescence
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Cultivate Self-Love & Open Your Heart

Claire Grieve
A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Cultivate Self-Love & Open Your Heart
Meditation

3 Beginner Breathwork Techniques & The Best Time Of Day To Do Them

Gwen Dittmar
3 Beginner Breathwork Techniques & The Best Time Of Day To Do Them
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices For A More Compassionate Heart

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices For A More Compassionate Heart
Beauty

This Skin's Microbiome Is The Same Regardless Of Age & Gender, Study Finds

Abby Moore
This Skin's Microbiome Is The Same Regardless Of Age & Gender, Study Finds
Personal Growth

The Problem With Personality & What You Should Consider Instead

Eliza Sullivan
The Problem With Personality & What You Should Consider Instead
Beauty

The Makeup Ingredient Research Says Pregnant Moms Should Look Out For

Sarah Regan
The Makeup Ingredient Research Says Pregnant Moms Should Look Out For
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dessert-recipes-made-with-dates

Your article and new folder have been saved!