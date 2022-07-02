 Skip to content

Need A Oh-So Refreshing Frozen Treat? Try This Chocolate Collagen Fudge Pop

Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered dietitian
Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN, is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist based in New York City, where she runs her private practice, Lauren Koffler Nutrition. She is also an adjunct professor at New York University, where she earned her Master's in Clinical Nutrition.
July 2, 2022

Remember those creamy frozen fudge pops of your childhood? Consider a nutritious twist: This frozen dream is equally fudgy (thanks to the ripe bananas) and naturally sweetened with dates. Plus, adding collagen to these fudge ice pops can make for a nutrient-packed, sweet treat in the summertime.

Not to mention, supplementing with collagen has some pretty promising beauty benefits: Studies have shown that hydrolyzed collagen powder can promote strong nails, skin firmness, and moisture levels.* mbg's beauty & gut chocolate collagen+ has additional good-for-you ingredients, like vitamin C, E, biotin, SGS, turmeric, L-glutamine, and hyaluronic acid, to further support skin health.*

And what makes these options so refreshingly (yet subtly!) sweet is the collagen powder's organic cocoa and organic monk fruit. This better-for-you blend makes for the ultimate inside-out support with zero sugar and no unpleasant aftertaste.*

Serve up these fudge pops as you bask in the sunshine this long weekend—you'll have a decadent, refreshing treat the whole family will love. 

 Chocolate Collagen Fudge Ice Pop

Ingredients:

  • 2 large ripe bananas (make sure your bananas are really brown on the outside and mushy—that will bring out the sweetness!)
  • 2 cups milk (I like to use oat milk, but you can use almond, coconut, cow's, etc.) 
  • 2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder (can adjust this depending on taste preferences)
  • 1 scoop mbg's beauty & gut chocolate collagen+
  • 1 to 2 dates (for a sweeter ice pop!)

Method:

  1. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth 
  2. Pour ice pop mixture into molds and freeze for about 4 hours 
  3. Enjoy once frozen, or store in a freezer bag or container for up to 1 month!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
