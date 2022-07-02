Need A Oh-So Refreshing Frozen Treat? Try This Chocolate Collagen Fudge Pop
Remember those creamy frozen fudge pops of your childhood? Consider a nutritious twist: This frozen dream is equally fudgy (thanks to the ripe bananas) and naturally sweetened with dates. Plus, adding collagen to these fudge ice pops can make for a nutrient-packed, sweet treat in the summertime.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Not to mention, supplementing with collagen has some pretty promising beauty benefits: Studies have shown that hydrolyzed collagen powder can promote strong nails, skin firmness, and moisture levels.* mbg's beauty & gut chocolate collagen+ has additional good-for-you ingredients, like vitamin C, E, biotin, SGS, turmeric, L-glutamine, and hyaluronic acid, to further support skin health.*
And what makes these options so refreshingly (yet subtly!) sweet is the collagen powder's organic cocoa and organic monk fruit. This better-for-you blend makes for the ultimate inside-out support with zero sugar and no unpleasant aftertaste.*
Serve up these fudge pops as you bask in the sunshine this long weekend—you'll have a decadent, refreshing treat the whole family will love.
Chocolate Collagen Fudge Ice Pop
Ingredients:
- 2 large ripe bananas (make sure your bananas are really brown on the outside and mushy—that will bring out the sweetness!)
- 2 cups milk (I like to use oat milk, but you can use almond, coconut, cow's, etc.)
- 2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder (can adjust this depending on taste preferences)
- 1 scoop mbg's beauty & gut chocolate collagen+
- 1 to 2 dates (for a sweeter ice pop!)
Method:
- Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
- Pour ice pop mixture into molds and freeze for about 4 hours
- Enjoy once frozen, or store in a freezer bag or container for up to 1 month!
