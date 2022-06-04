 Skip to content

This One Product Can Help Your Hair Grow & Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake 

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

June 4, 2022

Not all collagen powders are created equal. To rattle off a few qualifiers: Are the collagen peptides grass-fed and pasture-raised? Are they hydrolyzed? Does the formula contain clean, effective bonus ingredients, like hyaluronic acid? Does it have a funky aftertaste?

That last point is more important than you think. Sure, collagen supplements boast plenty of full-body benefits, but if you don't enjoy the flavor, you likely won't consume it as often. That's where our beauty & gut collagen+ comes into play: Not only does it help encourage healthy hair growth and smooth, hydrated skin, but the chocolate variety is simply divine.*

Why mbg's chocolate collagen powder takes the cake.

Yes, our formula features 17.7 grams of grass-fed, hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which can help support healthy skin, hair, and nails.* But there’s more to this supplement than meets the eye. One scoop of this chocolate powder contains vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, hyaluronic acid, turmeric and broccoli extracts, plus a well-known beauty nutrient: biotin. 

Biotin is a powerhouse ingredient in hair vitamins because of its ability to support strong, healthy locks.* Studies have shown that not getting enough biotin can lead to increased hair shedding. (We should note that lacking biotin is rare in the U.S. population, however.) Over time, this increased hair shedding can result in a lack of volume and fullness. Further, biotin is essential for supporting your scalp and hair health.* (Want to learn more about biotin’s benefits for hair? You can read all about it here.) 

The aforementioned vitamin C is also crucial to have in collagen supplements, as your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant.* Vitamin C is able to promote fibroblast production, buffer against oxidative stress of collagen DNA, and regulate collagen synthesis, or the pathway in which collagen is made.* Basically: If you are serious about optimizing your collagen production, you need to look for vitamin C on the label.*

As for the chocolate goodness itself, many reviewers have raved about the rich, never-chalky aftertaste. Organic cocoa gives the blend a rich, chocolatey flavor; and instead of relying on added sugar, this mix gets its sweet taste from organic monk fruit, a low-carb source of plant sweetness that’s all-natural and blood-sugar friendly. It's so fudgy, in fact, that one user left a review saying it makes her morning protein smoothie "taste like a chocolate milkshake." Another shopper swears by a scoop of chocolate collagen mixed with oat milk before bed—call it a skin-supporting nightcap.*

A quick chocolate collagen shake recipe. 

If you're interested in starting a regular collagen routine, shakes and smoothies are an easy way to pack in the nutrients. Here's a simple shake that will turn your morning beverage into something that does a little bit more for your body.

Blend the following ingredients: 

You can always just blend a scoop of collagen protein powder with milk (like the reviewer suggests above), but feel free to go all out with this recipe. The frozen banana adds potassium, chia seeds add skin-loving omega-3 fatty acids, and nut butter gives you even more protein along with some healthy fats. 

The takeaway. 

We'll go ahead and assume you don't prefer chalky, artificial chocolate powders. mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ provides a smooth, decadent flavor with science-backed benefits, to boot. While collagen peptides and biotin may encourage healthy hair, the benefits don’t stop there, so here’s everything you need to know about collagen supplementation (skin and gut benefits included).*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
