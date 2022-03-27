The link between omega-3s and skin health is well documented. In fact, experts routinely recommend increasing fatty-acid intake to help improve and protect the skin.* Board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., even considers salmon her desert-island food pick, as the bounty of omega-3s "keep the skin supple and hydrated."* You also have natural lipids (like ceramides) and fatty acids on the surface of your skin, which help seal in moisture and keep environmental aggressors out. As board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once told mbg: "Natural fats maintain the integrity of the outer skin layer,” and when you have a healthy lipid layer, your skin appears supple and dewy.*

Plenty of research backs up the omega-3 and skin connection, too. One comprehensive review of 38 studies found that omega-3 supplements help balance the skin’s inflammatory response.* The researchers consider omega-3 supplements especially useful for skin health, given their “high safety profile, low cost, and ease of supplementation.”* (Safety, accessibility, and ease are all things you want in a stellar beauty supplement, no?) Another study found that participants who combined omega-3 supplements with topicals had improved overall skin health and appearance compared to those who only used topicals.*