“One of the most common myths I hear is, ‘I don't like fish oil, because it's fishy,’” says Ferira. Of course, everyone has different flavor preferences, but according to Ferira, your fish oil actually shouldn’t smell or taste off. “If your fish oil smells funny—fishy, sour, or it's very yellow—these are signs of bad purity,” she says. “It's a sign of oxidation.” Similar to how the olive oil in your kitchen can go rancid—your fish oil can lose its freshness too.

See, a lot of brands will actually feature or “spike” their products with cheaper, lower quality types of fish oils—and these lower quality oils have higher oxidation and contaminant levels, says Ferira. “[Some brands] will brag about having salmon or some expensive-sounding fish, but, in fact, they're spiking it with lower-quality and less expensive fishes,” she notes. “It is common.”

The oils have the potential to go rancid during the production and transportation (i.e., global shipment) processes as well—say, if a brand sources fish oil from all over the world, letting it sitting on a hot ship for months before finally formulating it into a product. “There's a lot of potential for oxidation and reduced shelf life,” says Ferira.

In contrast, the pure anchovy oil in our omega-3 potency+ is what we call, “from catch to capsule.” Says Ferira, after these cold-water, sustainably sourced fish are wild caught in the South Pacific, the state-of-the-art facility in Chile uses 100% solar energy to extract the oil in its purest and most bioavailable triglyceride form, then it heads straight to the U.S. (i.e., minimizing its carbon footprint) to be encapsulated in our tilapia softgel. The result? A clear, slightly yellow omega-3 supplement with industry-leading purity that never tastes or smells fishy.