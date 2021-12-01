5 Red Flags In A Multivitamin You Shouldn't Ignore, From A Nutrition Scientist

Navigating the wide (and sometimes wild) world of supplements is difficult—that’s an understatement—but choosing a multivitamin adds another layer (or shall we say multiple layers) of nuance. With an array of vitamins and minerals, there’s so much scientific jargon and marketing claims to comb through—it can understandably make your head spin.

Allow us to let you in on a little tip: To find the best multivitamin/mineral supplement for your nutritional goals and lifestyle, it’s first helpful to identify what you don’t like. That way, you can weed out the players that don’t make the cut. Then, you can select a high-quality formula that ticks all of your boxes.

Our in-house nutritionist and Director of Scientific Affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, shared a few multivitamin red flags on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast; and below, she explains what you shouldn’t ignore.