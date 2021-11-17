I'm An RD & Nutrition Scientist: Look Out For These Common Multivitamin Mistakes

Other multivitamins fail you because they include sub-efficacious (ahem, weaksauce) doses of nutrients. I call this unsavory practice "sprinkling" or "fairy dusting" (i.e., inclusion of subpotent ingredients to save money).

Many multivitamins completely exclude or sprinkle vitamin K2, vitamin D3, and a wide range of important minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, iodine, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, chromium, molybdenum, boron, and silica.

A move some multi brands make is to exclude calcium and iron in their "male" formulas. That's a big miss and deserves its rightful place in the bad science bucket. Why? Because men have daily needs for both of these essential minerals, and the same physiological needs for them that women have. I'm talking about bone density and strength, muscle contraction, red blood cell health, oxygen delivery to cells and tissues, and more.*

Calcium needs (1,000 milligrams each day), for example, are identical between adult men and women ages 19 to 50. We all have bones!

In other cases, gender- and age-specific multivitamins market virtually identical formulas to different groups of people. Multivitamins shouldn't be fractionated in that way unless they are truly differentiated in helpful ways.