At this point, there's no real doubt that taking a multivitamin is a good idea. Scientific research clearly shows that Americans don't consume nearly enough of quite a few crucial nutrients—and that taking a multivitamin can help to close those nutrient gaps and help minimize insufficiencies for essential vitamins and minerals.*

"There are many reasons why we don't get enough nutrients through food intake—one being the convenience of fast food paired with our busy lives," says dietitian and health counselor Ella Davar, R.D., CDN. "Additionally, there is a growing concern about our soil quality and its nutrient deficiency due to mono-crop farming, which leads to poor diversity of micronutrients and a lack of microelements that are beneficial for our health."

And then there are just some nutrients for which it's genuinely hard to get enough from food daily (vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, etc.).

In addition to these micronutrients, a truly thoughtfully formulated multivitamin may also provide various botanical bioactives that offer incremental benefits for various areas of health (from cognition and longevity to immunity and beauty), making this seemingly simple supplement routine a powerful daily tool for supporting our long-term health and well-being.*

With a million and one different multivitamin options out there—particularly a wide variety of formulas for men and women of different ages and with different health goals—you might worry about whether the bottle or jar in your cabinet is truly the ideal option for you.

At mbg, we believe that multivitamins don't have to be so darn complicated (and should be more inclusive via a comprehensive formula).