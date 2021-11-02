You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of These Important Nutrients

In a perfect world, we'd fill our plates with a variety of whole foods and all sorts of differently colored produce at each and every meal. Then we'd sleep easy at night knowing our body is getting the nutrients it needs to both function optimally on a daily basis and continue to thrive over time.

In reality, though, an array of barriers, as diverse as the wholesome foods we'd ideally be eating, affects the eating habits of people of all backgrounds. Thanks to everything from less nutrient-replete soil, a lack of access to healthy food, to unbelievably packed schedules, limitations of various dietary patterns, nutrients not found in many foods or in high enough quantities (hello, vitamin D, calcium, etc.)—checking the boxes on our daily nutrient needs seems more challenging than ever.

Considering the statistics on the prevalence of nutritional gaps in the U.S., the struggle is all too real for more people than you may even realize—and one that needs to be taken seriously.