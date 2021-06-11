Many of us tend to only consider our immunity when there's an immediate threat: a cold going around the office, a seasonal flu, air travel, the list goes on. However, the reality is, keeping your immune system strong should take precedence at all times. "It's so important for people to think about their immunity beforehand, and take a more proactive approach," says Ella Davar, R.D., CDN. "It’s not just one month a year—we need to celebrate it all day, everyday."

To help you strengthen your own body's natural defenses and begin to build up some immunity armor,* we've compiled some of our top advice from experts.