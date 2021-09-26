You're Probably Getting Even Less Vitamin D Than You Might Think

If you don't know much about vitamin D beyond that it's got a cute little nickname as "the sunshine vitamin," get this: The essential nutrient, which is often boiled down to just calcium absorption and bone health, actually has a slew of crucial whole-body benefits.*

Plus, that whole "sunshine vitamin" thing might actually be a little misleading these days, because relying on the sun to get enough vitamin D is not only risky business, but it's also just not realistic for most people (for a bunch of reasons).

And since food also just doesn't cut it for vitamin D (more on that in a second), that leaves us in a pretty serious predicament: Research shows that we're falling pitifully (and I mean pitifully) short on this important vitamin. Read on and you'll understand why.