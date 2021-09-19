If you think relying on food and sun alone will help you reach that 50 ng/ml mark (and stay there), newsflash for you: It's just not possible (with food) and unwise (with sun).

Ready for a little math? Ferira breaks it down for us: "Pharmacokinetic research shows that it takes 100 IU of vitamin D to increase a normal-weight adult’s serum D levels by about 10 ng/ml. So, that means that in order to achieve 50 ng/ml, you need 5,000 IU of vitamin D per day."

Considering a three-ounce serving of trout (which is the best whole-food source of vitamin D out there) only offers 645 IU and that a number of factors (such as your skin tone and where you live) prevent most people from getting significant amounts of vitamin D from the sun, you're left with one stellar option: a high-quality, high-potency vitamin D supplement.*

That means vitamin D3, which is the body's preferred form.* "The formulation of vitamin D3 is the most important variable," says Henderson, "It has to be packaged as highly bioavailable or it just won't work!"

Specifically, "since vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, it is important that it be packaged with fats for maximal absorption,"* she adds. And, remember, you'll need 5,000 IU per day to hit that 50 ng/ml mark.

