Vitamin D plays a crucial role in our immunity and the overall health of our bones, gut, and thyroid—but it’s also one of the most common nutrient gaps in the world. While we can get vitamin D from certain foods, it’s not enough to truly impact our levels of the “sunshine vitamin.”

Instead one of the main ways we get this beneficial vitamin is from—you guessed it—exposure to sunlight. However the length of time needed to get enough vitamin D differs by person (season, latitude, skin tone, etc.), and it may require partaking in unsafe skin practices to reach the optimal amount.

Considering how much of our time is spent sitting indoors at a desk or watching Netflix on the couch, it’s no surprise that many people are still struggling to hit the recommended vitamin D intake levels of at least 3,000 IU per day (which is still on the low end).

If you’re curious about your own vitamin D levels, you can ask your doctor for a lab biomarker for vitamin D status called the serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D test, i.e. the 25(OH)D test, to shed some light on the situation. When an appointment with your healthcare professional isn’t an option, an at-home vitamin D is another way to test your vitamin D levels from the comfort of your home.

Below, learn everything you need to know about at-home vitamin D tests, as well as what counts as a vitamin D deficiency.