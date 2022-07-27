By now, we know that vitamin D impacts diverse areas of whole-body health well beyond bone integrity and musculoskeletal function.*

Given its wide range of perks that span from mental well-being and mood support to promoting gut, skin, and oral health, you’d think getting enough vitamin D would be at the top of everyone’s health priority list.*

And yet, approximately 93% to 100% of the U.S. population is failing to consume just 400 IU of vitamin D daily (which is way less than what's actually needed). The thing is, it’s not entirely our fault.