10 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get Your Vitamin D Levels Up

We have covered in detail how scarce vitamin D is in our diet (yes, even if you eat fish), and as a result, how massive the vitamin D gap is in the U.S. and across the world (D deficiency is the other pandemic). We also have explored the complexities and inherent risk of relying on the sun for vitamin D sufficiency.

And while the case for daily vitamin D supplementation is incredibly strong, don’t take our word for it; let the science do the talking: 93% of Americans fail to take in just 400 IU of vitamin D daily from foods and beverages, and we actually need 12 times more than that (about 5,000 IU). Even when you throw sunshine and supplements into the mix, over 40% of U.S. adults still meet the clinical criteria for insufficiency.

Which leads me to a question my fellow dietitian and respected colleague Whitney Crouch, R.D.N., C.L.T. and I were pondering recently: How is it that even with vitamin D supplementation, the beautifully simple solution to a widespread nutrient deficiency, such a large number of folks still don't meet the mark? Crouch and I have both seen family, friends, and clients struggle to get their vitamin D levels to significantly budge or stay up despite supplementing.

What gives? Here are the top 10 culprits behind stubborn vitamin D levels.