Whether you manage to find a vitamin D supplement that does include fats or you decide to swallow your supplement alongside your breakfast, the type of fat you ingest alongside it does matter. “I recommend prioritizing unsaturated fatty acids, especially monounsaturated fats from sources like olives and olive oil, avocado and avocado oil, and most nuts and seeds,” notes Cording. (These plant-based fats have long been lauded for their health benefits.)

While there's still some ongoing back-and-forth amongst the scientific community about which types of fats are truly the best for supporting vitamin D absorption, it's not something to get hung up on, Feller says. "Since the jury is still out on a definitive answer, it’s best to think holistically and focus on plant-based fat sources that are also beneficial in terms of cardiovascular health.” Think avocado and EVOO.

That’s exactly why we included a trio of organic, virgin oils (avocado, flaxseed, and extra-virgin olive) in our vitamin D3 potency+ formula. Not only do they help chauffeur that vitamin D so it's best absorbed by the body, but they're also chock-full of unsaturated omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids (over 400 milligrams in each gelcap!) and offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help support metabolic health.*

Ferira adds, "what's more, we know from clinical research that an oil vehicle, like that delivered via a gelcap or softgel, is superior to traditional tablet and capsule delivery formats in terms of ultimate impact on your vitamin D status, that is, raising your serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels, which is what vitamin D supplementation is all about."*

It's rare enough to find a vitamin D3 supplement that includes fats in its formula—and to snag one in this premiere vehicle (gelcap) with carefully curated organic oils that deliver healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids? That's practically folklore (well, at least until now.)*

If you're taking vitamin D in an effort to support your health and well-being, why not ensure that the fats you consume alongside it also contribute, right?