We are unique individuals with the DNA to prove it. As it turns out, your response to vitamin D can be influenced by a variety of personal factors, from our genes and sex to age, dietary pattern, and much more. I think it's time to get personal, for the sake of our nation's vitamin D health.

If you're providing your body with sufficient vitamin D3 (5,000 I.U. plus per day) from a high-quality D3 supplement (or via a combination of food, sunshine, and supplement) to overcome personal nuance in vitamin D metabolism and response, then you're probably fine [you can know for sure by having your doc test your 25(OH)D level].*

But just in case your journey to achieve vitamin D sufficiency hasn't been so straightforward, here are some factors you'll definitely want to consider: