A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in thyroid health as it regulates the production of thyroid hormones, which help protect you from thyroid diseases and maintain a healthy weight, mood, sleep cycle, and immunity.* Certain thyroid hormones also play a role in keeping your hair, skin, and nails youthful and strong.

Further studies have shown low levels of vitamin D are associated with chronic thyroid conditions such as Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Graves' disease.*