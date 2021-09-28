Vitamin D is a vital nutrient involved in immune support, bone health, muscle function, and more.* And yet! Research shows almost half the population in the U.S. is insufficient in the beloved vitamin. To reach optimal levels of 50 ng/mL (the true goal for vitamin D sufficiency), food alone just doesn’t cut it; you would need an unreasonable amount of vitamin D-rich foods (like, six servings of trout) to even make a dent.

That, folks, is where supplements come into play: Trusted nutrition and medical experts recommend 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (the body's preferred form) per day to help you get to—and stay!—above that 50 ng/mL threshold.

If you’re familiar with the vitamin D market, you may notice that this recommendation is higher than the average standalone supplement typically offers (many include less-efficacious doses, like 400 IU, 600 IU, 1,000 IU, or 2,000 IU), mainly because brands haven't been keeping up with current science, don't want the hassle of updating their old formulas, or are overly conservative, using the possibility of vitamin D toxicity (or getting too much vitamin D) to back their sub-efficacious doses, according to mbg's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.

But here’s the thing: That’s old-school science. While vitamin D toxicity is possible, it’s much more challenging to reach than you might think—so there’s really no excuse for brands not to up the ante. The risk of toxicity is not even relevant at useful, science-backed supplement doses, Ferira says. A little confused? Allow us to explain.