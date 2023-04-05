Picture this: You test your vitamin D levels at the doctor and receive a serum 25(OH)D lab result (the biomarker for your vitamin D status) of less than 30 ng/ml, which means you're clinically insufficient. As a result, your doctor may recommend you take a D3 supplement daily (and the dose may be variable from one health care provider to another) or may prescribe 50,000 IU of vitamin D2 per week for eight to 12 weeks or so to bump you back up to the sufficient range.* Then, you get tested again, and—hooray!—your levels have zoomed above 30 ng/ml (or maybe you are just slightly above 30 ng/ml now). Your doctor sends you on your merry way, perhaps with no follow-up instructions, and you're all set...right?

Not so fast: "This is a widespread scenario and a surefire equation for yo-yo-ing into vitamin D insufficiency or deficiency in a matter of weeks," notes Ferira. Without a daily maintenance regimen, it's oh-so-easy to dip back into insufficiency—and then the whole process starts anew, like a yo-yo flinging up and down, up and down.