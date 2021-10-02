Vitamin D is a hot topic, and not just because it's associated with the sun. Really, though, cheesy jokes aside, one major reason everyone is talking about the sunshine vitamin these days is that a whopping 93% of us aren't getting enough of it through natural food sources alone—and considering the essential nutrient is vital to immunity, bone health, muscle function, mood, and more,* that's a pretty big problem.

Since we can't rely on food to get our vitamin D to where it needs to be, and trying to score enough of the sunshine vitamin from the actual sun is—ironically—a complicated, caveat-riddled can of worms in and of itself (and a topic for another day), that leaves us with one tried-and-true route to healthy vitamin D status: supplements.*

Which, of course, is a big topic itself! Undoubtedly, you've got questions. How much vitamin D should you take? And what type of supplement should you go for when there are so many options? Don't stress; we've got the answers you're looking for.