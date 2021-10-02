There's nothing you can do to speed up this process, but you can increase your chances of success by ensuring you take in some fat alongside your vitamin D supplement in order to promote optimal absorption.* (Remember, it's fat-soluble!) Better yet, opt for a supplement that contains vitamin D3 and a source of fat so you don't have to wait for snack- or mealtime to get your daily dose of the sunshine vitamin. (mbg formulated our vitamin D3 potency+ with a unique trio of organic, virgin oils so you can take your daily dose of D whenever is most convenient for you.)*