If you've recently started supplementing with vitamin D, kudos to you. Though it might seem like a simple routine tweak, that tiny softgel, capsule, or tablet has a lot to offer—and can make a notable impact on your health and well-being.* (Seriously, tell your friends to get on the bandwagon! After all, 41% of us are insufficient in the sunshine vitamin.)

Vitamin D has a hand in keeping your bones healthy, supporting your immune system, and promoting cardiovascular health—and given that nearly every cell in your body has binding sites for vitamin D, that's probably just the tip of the iceberg,* according to functional nutrition dietitian Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT.

Once you make that much-needed vitamin D supplement a daily habit, though, you probably want to know how long it'll take to start feeling the difference—and seeing your vitamin D levels on the up-and-up. Here's a quick breakdown of what you need to know about how your vitamin D status is actually measured, how to supplement for the best results, and when to retest your levels after starting a supplement to see its effects in action.*