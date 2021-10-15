 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Does Your Vitamin D Supplement Need To Have Vitamin K2 In It, Too?

Does Your Vitamin D Supplement Need To Have Vitamin K2 In It, Too?

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Written by Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT is a freelance health and wellness writer, editor, and content strategist who covers everything from nutrition to mental health to spirituality.
Do Vitamin D Supplements Even Work If They're Not Combined With This Nutrient?

Image by Kaat Zoetekouw / Stocksy

October 15, 2021 — 1:06 AM

Some things in life just seem to pair together naturally—peanut butter and jelly, coffee and quiet mornings, you get the gist. Another one of these natural power couples (or at least so you might think): vitamin D and vitamin K.

These two nutrients are each incredibly important for your health in their own right—and if you've seen them packaged together in supplements, you've probably wondered: Do I really need to take these two vitamins together?

We get it: Checking off all of the nutrients you need can feel complicated—especially when supplements enter stage left. To keep your routine simple and your mind as clear of all the clutter as possible, here's what you need to know about vitamin D, vitamin K, and whether or not they should be inseparable in your supplement regimen.

The basics of vitamin D and vitamin K.

Though you've probably heard loads about vitamin D and its many benefits by now, vitamin K doesn't always get its fair share of the spotlight. (Maybe you've heard that it's important for blood-clotting—but that's probably it.*)

Here's some background: Both vitamin D and vitamin K are essential fat-soluble vitamins (along with vitamins A and E). We have daily nutritional needs for both. They also both play starring roles in calcium metabolism and cardiovascular health.* Specifically, vitamin D helps the body produce certain proteins found in bones and blood vessel walls that then need vitamin K—particularly vitamin K2—in order to function properly.*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
vitamin D3 potency+

Wondering what this whole vitamin K2 thing is about? Two forms of vitamin K exist in the body. Vitamin K1 (aka phylloquinone) and vitamin K2 (aka menaquinone). We primarily get vitamin K1 from green leafy vegetables and transport it to the liver. Meanwhile, K2 can be found in fermented dairy and is also naturally produced by the lactic acid bacteria in our gut. It's this form—K2—that has been studied for its connection to bone and cardiovascular health, among other things.*

Now, about vitamin K2 and its buddy vitamin D3: Current scientific understanding suggests that the two fat-soluble vitamins do, in fact, work together in the body to promote bone formation and support blood vessel wall health and function.*

Advertisement

You don't have to take your vitamin D with vitamin K, though.

If you're wondering what this all means for your supplement routine, right now, well, the answer is not much.

"Some companies offer vitamin D3 and vitamin K2 combination supplements, and that’s fine," says mbg director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. "They are simply two of the four fat-soluble vitamins our body needs, though, and the direct combination of them in supplements has nothing to do with their absorption; that's a misconception." (Vitamin D is required for calcium absorption, hence why you’ll almost always find some necessary vitamin D in calcium supplements.)*

In many cases, fat-soluble vitamins are combined together in supplements for convenience, according to Ferira, who says that supplement complexes containing all four fat-soluble vitamins are also found in the market, including in a high-quality, comprehensive multivitamin.

Ultimately, though, pairing vitamin D and vitamin K2 together in a supplement doesn't impact the absorption or bioavailability of either, Ferira says, urging that "there is no science to back such a proposition."

When it does really make sense to see vitamin D (specifically vitamin D3, which is the body's preferred form) and vitamin K2 together in one supplement? If it's specifically formulated to support bone or heart health, says Ferira, "like a bone- or heart-health targeted complex." After all, both nutrients contribute to these areas of your health in significant ways.*

The takeaway.

While there's no harm in supplementing with vitamin D3 and vitamin K2 together, doing so certainly isn't necessary and doesn't impact your absorption of either nutrient. However, since both promote cardiovascular and bone health, you might find them (potentially amongst other ingredients) in a complete multivitamin or targeted multi-nutrient formulas created to support your bones and cardiovascular system.*

To support absorption, we designed our vitamin D3 potency+ to include a trio of organic, virgin oils—because vitamin D needs fats, not vitamin K, to be optimally absorbed in the body. "Vitamin K2 has nothing to do with achieving vitamin D sufficiency, which is what this [vitamin D3 potency+] supplement is designed to do,"* Ferira concludes. And there you have it, folks.

vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
vitamin D3 potency+
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT is a freelance health and wellness writer, editor, and content strategist who covers everything from nutrition to mental health to spirituality. Del Turco is also...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

FYI: This Natural Antioxidant Declines With Age & Is Super Hard To Eat Enough Of

Alexandra Engler
FYI: This Natural Antioxidant Declines With Age & Is Super Hard To Eat Enough Of
Integrative Health

5 Light Therapy Hacks You Can Do At Home For Better Sleep & Overall Health

Jason Wachob
5 Light Therapy Hacks You Can Do At Home For Better Sleep & Overall Health
Women's Health

The Surprising Time You Might Want To Avoid Coffee (Well, Maybe)

Abby Moore
The Surprising Time You Might Want To Avoid Coffee (Well, Maybe)
Meditation

The One Place You Shouldn't Be Meditating, According To A Sleep Psychologist

Emma Loewe
The One Place You Shouldn't Be Meditating, According To A Sleep Psychologist
Personal Growth

"Mommy Issues" Are A Thing: Here's How They Could Be Showing Up In Your Life

Sarah Regan
"Mommy Issues" Are A Thing: Here's How They Could Be Showing Up In Your Life
Functional Food

The One Healthy, Warming Ingredient We're Putting In Nearly Everything

Eliza Sullivan
The One Healthy, Warming Ingredient We're Putting In Nearly Everything
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Eating More Of This May Lower Risk Of Death By 10%, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Eating More Of This May Lower Risk Of Death By 10%, Study Finds
Women's Health

A Step-By-Step Guide To Self Breast Exams & What To Look For, From MDs

Abby Moore
A Step-By-Step Guide To Self Breast Exams & What To Look For, From MDs
Spirituality

This Is The Best Crystal For Clearing Your Energy Field + How To Use It

Sarah Regan
This Is The Best Crystal For Clearing Your Energy Field + How To Use It
Personal Growth

Does This Rare Personality Type Describe You? Here's What It Means

Sarah Regan
Does This Rare Personality Type Describe You? Here's What It Means
Home

A (Very) Fast-Growing Houseplant Stars In This Pacific Northwest Home Tour

Emma Loewe
A (Very) Fast-Growing Houseplant Stars In This Pacific Northwest Home Tour
Beauty

Wait — Does Sweat Clog Your Pores? The Answer May Surprise You

Jamie Schneider
Wait — Does Sweat Clog Your Pores? The Answer May Surprise You
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/does-your-vitamin-d-supplement-also-need-to-contain-vitamin-k2

Your article and new folder have been saved!