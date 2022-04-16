I'm A Nutrition PhD & This Supplement Helps Me Achieve Vitamin D Sufficiency

The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Uses To Optimize Vitamin D Status*
If you can have a favorite micronutrient, mine is vitamin D. My doctoral dissertation research area was vitamin D, and I've been passionate about this critically important fat-soluble wonder and its sweeping benefits for whole-body health ever since.*
The problem: vitamin D deficiency in the U.S.
Did you know that vitamin D is the top nutrient gap and deficiency in our nation? This has major implications for our bones, teeth, muscles, and immune system (to name a few). At mindbodygreen, we decided to create a solution for this widespread problem.
More on that in a bit...let me break down the science for you first:
- Vitamin D insufficiency is defined as a serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] level < 30 ng/ml. (Avoid that.)
- Vitamin D sufficiency is a serum 25(OH)D level > 50 ng/ml. (Aim for this.)
- To achieve 50+ ng/ml, a normal-weight adult requires at least 5,000 IU per day of vitamin D3. (This is your daily D goal.)
- 93% of Americans aren’t even managing to consume 400 IU of vitamin D each day. (In this instance, food fails us—it’s scant in vitamin D.)
- Even considering diet and sunshine, over 40% of the U.S. is vitamin D insufficient. (And one-third of us are squarely deficient.)
- A high-quality vitamin D supplement is a critical daily essential for vitamin D sufficiency.* (Yes, please!)
The solution: an optimized, high-potency vitamin D supplement.
vitamin D3 potency+
Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*
As mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, I led the creation of our high-potency vitamin D supplement: vitamin D3 potency+.
We thought it was about time somebody gave this nutrient some love (and innovation), so we hacked vitamin D (with care and compassion, of course).
Our goal is to help as many people as possible achieve and maintain vitamin D sufficiency for life so they can support whole-body health.*
Our team worked hard to enrich every facet of this daily essential because, to be frank, there were things we saw in the market we could improve on.
We optimized potency, source (sustainable organic algal vitamin D), form, and bioavailability. Case in point: in just one gelcap, you receive the unique benefit of 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 with built-in absorption technology via a curated trio of organic, virgin oils (from avocado, flaxseed, and olives) that are chock full of healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids.*
The bottom line.
You can take vitamin D3 potency+ anytime and anywhere. My latest 25(OH)D blood test result was > 50 ng/ml, and I’m personally thrilled about all of the people who will join me in the vitamin D sufficient club, thanks to vitamin D3 potency+.*
vitamin D3 potency+
Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*
vitamin D3 potency+
Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*