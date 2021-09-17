The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D Might Not Be When You Think

Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.

Given that, it's no surprise that vitamin D supplementation has become such a massive and important topic. Thing is, though, reaping the benefits of the sunshine vitamin in supplement form isn't as simple as grabbing the first bottle you see and popping it haphazardly. Instead, getting your supplement routine right ensures you're doing right by your health and your wallet.

So, when is the best time to take vitamin D—and how can you get the most out of your regimen? Here’s what the experts have to say.